Is it time for a roof replacement? Be on the lookout for these problems

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re not a professional roofer, then you might find it difficult to determine whether you need to replace your roof.

However, there are some tell-tale signs that indicate you should invest in this project sooner rather than later, especially considering Florida’s weather. You’ll want to promptly invest in either roof repair or replacement to ensure that your family stays protected from the elements – especially if another storm is predicted to move through our area.

If you see ANY of the below problems, contact your local roofing company.

Active leaks : These indicate that water has worked its way through your roofing system and probably caused damage to sensitive areas of your roof.

Your roof is more than 15 years old : Most roofing systems are designed to last for a finite amount of time, and 15 years is usually the age at which most homeowners need to replace their roof.

There’s widespread damage : If there are only a few shingles on the ground, then you might be able to get away with roof repairs. But if the damage is affecting the entire roofing system, then you should invest in roof replacement.

Granule loss: Shingles are covered with granules. While most homeowners may tie this to design, color and curb appeal, it’s actually what protects the shingles from UV damage to the asphalt shingles. When the roof ages, it begins to become brittle and eventually starts releasing granules. Once the granules are released, the asphalt becomes even more exposed to UV, making it more brittle, which releases more granules and a snowball effect occurs. The easiest way to spot granule loss is by examining your gutters and downspouts as rain will wash these granules away and they will collect at the bottom of your downspouts. Homes without gutters will see granules at the bottom of a valley or along the ground at the roof edge.

You’ll also want to inspect your roof immediately after a storm. Most roofing companies recommend that you check it with binoculars after a storm and twice a year -- preferably after severe weather season.

While roof replacement is a big investment, you shouldn’t put it off because you think you can’t afford it, the experts at BFARR Contracting said.

Delaying the job could potentially cause more issues for your property.

