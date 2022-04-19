This event is coming back: What to expect at MOSAIC 2022

Have you been to Florida's "Cultural Capital?"

Looking to add some art and culture to your life in the next month or so?

This event is exactly what you need.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, spokeswoman and communications manager Hannah Arnst, filled us in about MOSAIC 2022, and what exactly you can expect. Read on, friends!

What’s MOSAIC?

It’s a special celebration featuring fun arts and cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, Arnst said.

MOSAIC is now in its fifth year -- and officially kicks off May 1.

MOSAIC, which stands for “Month of Shows, Arts, Ideas and Culture” is a time to showcase the discounts and deals at many of our favorite arts and culture organizations in Florida’s Cultural Capital, Arnst said.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s mission is to promote creative professionals and cultural organizations. MOSAIC is a great way to promote cultural tourism by sharing all that visitors (and residents!) can enjoy in the month of May, whether that means visiting museums, theaters, science centers, botanical gardens or partaking in other arts adventures.

MOSAIC events are just a short drive from Orlando.

What types of experiences are we talking about?

There are so many great offers to enjoy -- for people of all ages. Here are some unique experiences on deck:

Unleash your inner artist with a private glass blowing class at The Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts. This nonprofit organization in Lake Worth Beach has a Glassblowing Hot Shop, a flame-working studio, a fusing studio and more. Throughout the month of May, the Benzaiten Center is offering a $70 savings on a glass-blowing class for two, so you can make your own creation.

Calling all dolphin lovers! The Taras Oceanographic Foundation in West Palm Beach aims to educate the next generation of dolphin and ocean enthusiasts with their dolphin tours. Learn how you can help make a difference for these majestic aquatic animals. Their MOSAIC deal is 15% off regular dolphin expeditions.

Are there family-friendly deals that are part of MOSAIC?

Yes, there are several kid-friendly attractions for families, Arnst said.

She recommended the Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach as the perfect place to bring your family for a day filled with adventure, education and fun.

Their open-air amphitheater to the backyard Science Trail features daily live science shows, trivia sessions and concerts. For all of May, they are offering a “buy one adult, get one child admission free” OR $5 off admission for up to four guests.

Yesteryear Village Living History Park is another one of Palm Beach County’s most unique cultural attractions. It’s an outdoor living history park. Kids love this interactive experience that transports you into another time period where you can chat with the town residents. The MOSAIC deal is $3 off admission for up to four people.

Finally, spring has sprung at the Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach.

Parents and kids alike love this hidden gem that features a Rose and Fragrance Garden, the Garden of Tranquility, and a Butterfly Garden. It’s also the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County. They’re offering “buy one admission, get one half off” deal for MOSAIC.

What organizations are part of MOSAIC this year?

The Boca Raton Museum of Art, which was founded by artists, features a wide range of visual arts through its exhibitions, collections and gallery tours.

The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop exhibit is currently on display.

You can take a step behind the curtain and see the original backdrops from iconic films such as “The Sound of Music,” “Singin’ in The Rain,” and “North by Northwest”.

For MOSAIC, the museum is offering a “buy one adult or senior ticket, get one FREE” admission. Children and students are also free.

You can also enjoy spectacular views of the Jupiter Inlet on a unique climbing tour of the 1860 lighthouse at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum.

The museum features 5,000 years of regional history. During the month of May, you can enjoy two-for-one children’s admission.

And on the island of Palm Beach, visit the gorgeous Henry Morrison Flagler Museum where you’ll learn the history of Henry Flagler, the iconic oil tycoon who invested in the development of Florida. For MOSAIC, the museum is offering a free gift from the gift store on weekdays.

For more information, visit MOSAIC online.