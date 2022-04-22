Best of Central Florida: These women in business are Central Florida trailblazers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s about time that we honor and celebrate some fantastic women who are killing it with their businesses in Central Florida.

There are so many women in Florida who are prime examples of great leadership, but we decided to highlight a few women who are making strides in the real estate business.

These women aren’t letting anyone or anything stop them from achieving their goals and helping other women like them along the way.

Makaila’s Choice: JoAnne Quarles - President of Treasure Title Insurance Agency in Winter Garden

JoAnne Quarles is no stranger to running a business, and that’s because she’s been doing it for 20 years. Quarles is the President of Treasure Title Insurance Agency in Winter Garden, but her company can help anyone in the state of Florida.

Quarles said her business is different than other real estate companies because of the relationships she forms with the Central Florida community. Those friendships she makes soon turn people into clients, who will then recommend her company over others.

Ad

Quarles acknowledged that it’s hard being a woman in business, but since she surrounds herself with a dedicated and smart staff, it’s made the job a whole lot easier.

People’s Choice: Addie Owens - CEO of Touchstone Real Estate School in Mount Dora

When it comes to women in business being a triple threat, look no further than Addie Owens, the CEO of Touchstone Real Estate School in Mount Dora.

Owens launched her business as just a brokerage, and has now moved on to opening a real estate school, and she has her own podcast too, called “Grotto Talk.” When she puts her mind to something, there is never a doubt she’ll accomplish it.

Owens’ real estate school came after her brokerage, and it’s something that she holds dear to her heart. She loves seeing people achieve things, whether it’s a first-time homebuyer, or a real estate agent making his or her first sale. Owens’ advice to women thinking of starting their own business? “Go do it,” she says.

Justin’s Choice: Vivian Lehman - Owner of You Have Realty in Maitland

When it comes to working in a man’s world, Lehman sure knows a thing or two. She learned at a young age that she wasn’t going to be treated like men in her field of business, so she decided to become her own boss.

Ad

Lehman said working with groups like the Junior League, which uplifts women, was a great way for her to make connections and friends with other women who are business owners. She’s been in the real estate business for a long time now, and nothing brings her more joy than helping and supporting women who are new to the business.