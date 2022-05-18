Shopping for fresh produce and meat just got a whole lot easier in Central Florida

How good do these strawberries look?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are plenty of places to grocery shop around Orlando, but how many of them are going to have seasonal produce and healthy products?

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening up a second location in Orlando, so that folks living in Central Florida have a great place to access healthy, fresh and organic food.

Now that it’s about to be summer, you can expect all the summer seasonal produce to be front and center at Sprouts, including mangoes, apricots, blueberries, peaches and other tropical fruit.

And with summer comes grilling!

At Sprouts, you’ll find 100% grass-fed Angus steaks, chicken and pork raised without antibiotics, 100% sustainably sourced seafood and other great cuts for your grilling ventures, the store said.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s new location is in Apopka, and opens at 7 a.m. May 20.

Stop by for giveaways, prizes, samples from your favorite vendors and more.

For more information, visit www.sprouts.com/apopka.