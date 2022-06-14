Best of Central Florida: Desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth

We all have a little bit of a sweet tooth, right?

It’s hard to believe, but Best of Central Florida somehow hasn’t covered the best desserts yet. That has soon changed, and as you watch the episode, you will see home of the best places around Central Florida to satisfy that sweet tooth.

From a cool new ice cream concept with a funny name to incredible seasonal cupcake flavors, there is truly something here for everyone who loves dessert.

Makaila’s Choice: Vampire Penguin of Apopka

Besides having the coolest name of any dessert shop in Central Florida, Vampire Penguin also has some of the most incredible desserts in Central Florida, according to our hosts. Each dessert is topped with “snow,” which is kind of like a hybrid of cotton candy and ice cream. How good does that sound?

Vampire Penguin also has adorable branding. Not only is the iconic Vampire Penguin all over the store, but so are his friends, a cute polar bear and walrus. You won’t want to miss trying out this new location in Apopka.

People’s Choice: Treats and Sweets Cakery

Treats and Sweets Cakery has been a staple of South Daytona since 2013, and they are still going strong. Owner Justine Knight originally wanted to be a marine biologist, but her artistic background took over and she enrolled in the culinary arts. The rest is history.

When you step into Treats and Sweets Cakery you can purchase any of their seasonal cupcakes, but you can also order personalized cakes and cupcakes for any event. If you need a cake for any kind of celebration, Treats and Sweets Cakery can take care of you.

Justin’s Choice: Francesco’s Ristorante and Pizzeria

Celebrating 10 years in business, not only is Francesco’s Ristorante and Pizzeria a great place to get a pizza (they were named one of the best spots in Central Florida for pizza), but it’s a great place for dessert, as well.

The magic of Francesco’s is that it’s not trying to be anything that it’s not. These are classic Italian desserts done in the classic and traditional way. Host Justin Clark is obsessed with the cannolis, and the tiramisu is out of this world.