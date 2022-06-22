Is the real estate market in Florida following a national trend?

On this week's episode, Justin Clark is joined by realtors Brittany Gercken and Jamie Mason.

Because of rising mortgage rates, high inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, some real estate forecasters believe the real estate market is headed toward a downswing nationally.

But what about in Florida?

Given that the Sunshine State is still a hot destination for people to move to, any potential downswing could be delayed, or not happen at all.

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” Florida realtors Brittany Gercken and Jamie Mason offer insight on the current market and why it’s still a good time to buy despite rising rates inflation.

Watch above for the full video and analysis from Clark, Gercken and Mason.