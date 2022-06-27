Want to enhance your English vocabulary as a family? This program offers a great opportunity

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If English is your second language and you are interested in improving your skills, Orange County Library System offers a virtual program designed for families. Non-native speakers can participate in English for Families which focuses on reading strategies and fundamental English vocabulary.

“We’re excited to give families this multi-generational learning opportunity,” said Erin Sullivan, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “This series gives children, parents and grandparents a chance to learn together in the same class. When they are practicing at home, they can coach and encourage one another to improve their language skills. It’s such a unique and enriching way for families to learn.”

The literacy program allows a space and opportunity to practice reading and learning vocabulary for everyday use with your children.

“We are providing a place where people are given words in their new home language to share their stories, to inspire and to evoke a call-to action or to educate others on their experiences,” said Jelitza Rivera, English for Families instructor.

This five-week program begins July 11 and runs through August 10. Participants will meet virtually on Zoom twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is now open.

English for Families is a partnership program of Florida Humanities and the Orange County Library System. Funding for this program was provided by Florida Humanities and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.