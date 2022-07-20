Did you know you may be eligible for mortgage relief payments?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you dealing with housing hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program helps qualified homeowners in Orange County, and every other county in Florida, who are facing financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is designed to help prevent homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as loss of utilities, home energy services and insurance.

If this is you, time is of the essence. For more information, or to register on their website, click the link below.

The Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund may be able to offer eligible homeowners in Orange County and every other county in Florida, relief for past due and/or future mortgage payments including other homeowner expenses like:

Mortgage payments

Utilities

Homeowners Insurance

Property Taxes

HOA and other Homeowner Fees

Internet service

If this sounds like something that could help you and your family, you will first need to register through this link.

Before you begin the registration process, Community Legal Services suggests having all the proper documentation ready when you register. Depending on the type of assistance you’re applying for, you may need to provide one or more of the following documents:

Mortgage Statement

Property Tax Statement

Property Insurance Statement

Utility Statement(s)

Internet Statement

Homeowner or Condominium Association Fees Statement

Registration is the first step in the process. After submitting your registration, you will receive a confirmation email. If you don’t receive a confirmation email Community Legal Services suggests checking your Spam and Junk folders.

Within seven business days after submitting your registration, you will be informed by an additional email regarding your eligibility status to apply.

There is no doubt that times are hard right now. If you’ve fallen behind in your housing bills, register now to find out if you qualify for financial help from the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund.