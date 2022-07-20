Did you know you may be eligible for mortgage relief payments?

Are you dealing with housing hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program helps qualified homeowners in Orange County, and every other county in Florida, who are facing financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund is designed to help prevent homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as loss of utilities, home energy services and insurance.
If this is you, time is of the essence. For more information, or to register on their website, click the link below.
The Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund may be able to offer eligible homeowners in Orange County and every other county in Florida, relief for past due and/or future mortgage payments including other homeowner expenses like:
- Mortgage payments
- Utilities
- Homeowners Insurance
- Property Taxes
- HOA and other Homeowner Fees
- Internet service
If this sounds like something that could help you and your family, you will first need to register through this link.
Before you begin the registration process, Community Legal Services suggests having all the proper documentation ready when you register. Depending on the type of assistance you’re applying for, you may need to provide one or more of the following documents:
- Mortgage Statement
- Property Tax Statement
- Property Insurance Statement
- Utility Statement(s)
- Internet Statement
- Homeowner or Condominium Association Fees Statement
Registration is the first step in the process. After submitting your registration, you will receive a confirmation email. If you don’t receive a confirmation email Community Legal Services suggests checking your Spam and Junk folders.
Within seven business days after submitting your registration, you will be informed by an additional email regarding your eligibility status to apply.
There is no doubt that times are hard right now. If you’ve fallen behind in your housing bills, register now to find out if you qualify for financial help from the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund.