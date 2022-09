Area real estate experts break down the market for both buyers and sellers.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Nationally, there is a perception that there is a shift in the real estate market with inventory going up and prices going down.

But is that the situation in Florida?

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” area realtors and experts join the show to offer insight on what inventory is like and what buyers and sellers should know in this current market. New listings are also featured by area realtors.

Watch above for the full video and analysis.