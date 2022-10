The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida, the real estate industry hasn’t been immune to its impact.

Have showings slowed down?

Are scheduled closings being delayed?

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” area realtors and experts join the show to offer insight on the impact hurricanes have on the industry. New listings are also featured by realtors.

Watch above for the full video and analysis.