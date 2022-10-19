Best of Central Florida: Top places for fall activities

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are in the prime days of fall, but that might lead to a quandary for some.

What are the best activities to do during these months in Central Florida?

In order to help answer that question, here are a few suggestions on best places to go if you are in need of activities to do this fall.

To learn more about each of these places, watch the video above.

Makaila’s Choice: Rebounderz

There is a lot to do at this family-friendly paradise in Apopka, especially on a rainy day. The building has lots of trampolines, dodgeball, climbing walls and an arcade, just to name a few of the amenities. Of course, there are stands to get food and drinks as well.

People’s Choice: Sunsational Farms

For those who prefer being outdoors in the fall, this spot in Umatilla is a tremendous option. On Saturdays, there are free festivals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that feature bounce houses, orange grove tours, carnival games, face painting and food trucks.

Justin’s Choice: The Flagler Auditorium

In business since 1991, this performing arts center in Palm Coast brings shows in from around the country people can see, and it also offers programs for local families. Those programs include dance, youth orchestra and drama.