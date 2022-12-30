Why hiring a wedding planner is a good idea for your big day

The holiday season is often a popular time for couples to get engaged, and thus sets in motion wedding planning.
When it comes to preparing for a wedding, one attractive option for many is to hire a wedding planner/coordinator.
“There’s so much that’s going to go into your wedding,” said Gina Damato, owner/CEO of Lucid Events. “You’re going to need to make 100 decisions and you’re going to have 1,000 questions for actually getting from A to B. There’s so much that goes into it.”
Indeed, whether it’s coming up with a wedding theme, colors, or just managing the guests while getting ready on the big day, there are advantages to having a planner/coordinator on hand.
Watch the video above for more information on the benefits of hiring a wedding planner. Click here to learn more, or call 862-485-6310 or connect with Lucid Events on social media.