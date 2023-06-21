7 expert home remodeling tips for beginners

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you embark on a home remodeling project, it can be exciting, but it can also be daunting, especially when you’re working on areas like bathrooms and areas that consist of doors and windows.

The great thing about remodeling is that it’s not only a great way to change the aesthetic and functionality of your home, but it can also increase the energy efficiency of your home while raising the resale value.

Here are seven tips to keep in mind when beginning a remodel project.

1. Start with a solid plan.

Before you dive into any project, it’s important to have a well-defined plan in place, according to West Shore Home. You should consider how the changes you make might affect the overall flow and design of your home. The main goals should include:

Defining your goals : Determine the primary objectives of the project. Are you looking to enhance functionality, increase energy efficiency or improve aesthetics? Knowing your priorities will help you make informed decisions through the renovation process.

Setting a budget : It’s important to establish a realistic budget that takes into account the costs of materials, permits, labor and any unexpected expenses.

Establishing a timeline: With the understanding that some tasks will need to be completed in a specific order, you should develop a timeline that factors in the time required for planning, ordering materials and completing the project.

2. Choose the most appropriate materials and products.

Choosing the best suited materials for your specific project is essential to achieving a successful outcome. Aesthetics, durability, energy efficiency and maintenance requirements should all be considered when making your selection.

Bathrooms : Choose materials that will withstand moisture and humidity, like ceramic and porcelain tiles for floors and walls. Consider fixtures and fittings that are functional, stylish and will last for the long term.

Windows : Look for products that have a high R-value and low U-factor, West Shore Home experts say. This indicates better insulation properties, which will make for more energy-efficient windows.

Doors: Interior doors should provide insulation and privacy while complimenting your home’s design. Exterior doors should offer durability, energy efficiency and security through products like steel or fiberglass.

3. Focus on functionality and aesthetics.

Consider the primary purpose of the project but also how functionality will contribute to your home’s overall design.

Bathrooms : Select fixtures and materials that are durable and easy to maintain, but also consider incorporate features that can enhance the functionality of your bathroom, like efficient lighting, proper ventilation and storage.

Windows : Choose window styles that offer natural light, ventilation and views, while complementing your home’s architectural style. Consider window treatments that enhance energy efficiency and privacy.

Doors: Select styles that provide security and insulation but also reflect your home’s personality.

4. Optimize energy efficiency.

Improving energy efficiency is not just helpful for your utility bills, it can be beneficial for the environment.

Bathrooms : Low-flow fixtures like faucets and shower heads can reduce water consumption, West Shore Home experts say. Additionally, LED or CFL light bulbs are more energy efficient lighting options.

Windows : Energy-efficient windows with U-factors and high R-values will help minimize heat transfer and reduce energy consumption. Be sure gaps and cracks around windows are sealed to prevent drafts.

Doors: Choose exterior doors that are well insulated and properly sealed. Adding weatherstripping or door sweeps to interior doors can improve energy efficiency.

5. Prioritize safety and security.

While you’re working on the remodeling project, it’s a great time to prioritize safety and security.

Bathrooms : Slip-resistant flooring and grab bars in and near the shower can help to prevent accidents. West Shore Home experts suggest ensuring all electrical outlets in the bathroom are GFCI-protected, and to keep electrical devices away from water sources.

Windows : Impact-resistant glass will add extra protection, but be sure to also choose secure locking mechanisms and styles that will make it difficult to pry open a window.

Doors: To deter any potential intruder, choose exterior doors with reinforced hinges, secure locks and sturdy frames. Adding a peephole or security camera can help for added safety.

6. Maximize storage and organization.

You can further enhance the functionality of your remodeling space by using effective organization and storage solutions.

Bathrooms : Recessive shelving and medicine cabinets can keep things organized and maximize the space. If you’ve got limited space, consider over-the-toilet shelves or wall-mounted cabinets.

Windows : Built-in window seats are a great space to use for storage solutions that are functional.

Doors: Utilize hooks, organizers or shelves on the back of doors for additional storage that doesn’t take up floor space.

7. Hire a trusted contractor.

Before the project even begins, one of the most important pieces is finding a trusted contractor. You want to ensure you’re partnering with a business that is reputable, as it will be crucial to the success of the remodel. When you are on the hunt for a contractor, seek out online reviews. What are consumers saying about the contractor? Did they have a good experience?

