3 easy (and tasty) snacks for poolside eats this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s official: Summer is here to stay. What does that mean? More fun in the sun.

Whether you’re spending a day at the pool with the kids, friends or family, it’s always smart to be prepared when everyone works up an appetite.

We’ve put together three snacks (and drinks) that take little time to prepare and are a perfect grab-and-go for the pool:

1. Lemon fruit Bruschetta

These grilled baguette slices are topped with a lemon cream cheese, fresh cut fruit and drizzled with honey.

Directions:

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Slice baguette into ½-inch round pieces and brush with oil. Grill bread about 20 seconds per side or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, cream together lemon juice, lemon zest, cream cheese and goat cheese.

Spread cheese on baguette slices. Top with fruit, then drizzle with honey. Sprinkle basil on top to serve.

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Alyssa, from ALDI Test Kitchen.

2. Mexicali Dip Wraps

These vegetarian wrap sandwiches pack a spicy punch as an appetizer or an easy lunch with ALDI signature Mexicali Dip.

Directions:

Lay three wraps on a flat surface. Spread each wrap with the dip. Top with cheese, spinach, sliced peppers, green onion and cilantro.

Fold each wrap by tucking in the sides and rolling. Secure each wrap with two toothpicks. Slice each wrap on the diagonal. Garnish with remaining green onion and cilantro.

Tip: You can add sliced avocado, a squeeze of lime, black beans or leftover protein or crispy bacon to the wrap.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Tricia, from ALDI Test Kitchen.

3. Lemon parmesan popcorn with pistachios

A healthy appetizer alternative:

Prepare popcorn according to package instructions. Pour into a medium bowl.

Toss popcorn with pistachios, parmesan, salt and lemon zest.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Alyssa, from ALDI Test Kitchen.

Summer sips

If you’re considering what you could be sipping on while you’re lounging in the pool, consider these tasty cocktail and mocktail options:

1. Black raspberry lemonade

A fresh new berry-filled way to enjoy your summer lemonade.

Directions:

Add ice, berries and lime juice to a cocktail shaker.

Muddle berries against ice, then add Brut sparkling wine and lemonade.

Shake until combined and pour into a glass.

Recipe Courtesy of ALDI Test Kitchen.

2. Fruit-flavored iced green tea

Fruit-flavored ice cubes add flavor to your green tea as they melt.

Directions:

Boil 8 cups of water. Pour into a clear pitcher. Add 6 to 8 green tea bags and steep for 3 to 5 minutes or to desired strength. Remove tea bags and refrigerate.

Place strawberries in a food processor and pulse gently until they are roughly chopped. In a pourable container, combine strawberries, orange juice and lime zest. Pour into ice cube trays. Freeze for 2 hours or until set.

To serve, fill glasses with ice cubes and top with chilled green tea. Garnish with lime slices.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Kates, from ALDI Test Kitchen.

3. Mimosa bar

This recipe is the perfect twist to elevate your traditional mimosa.

Directions:

Pour desired amount of champagne or sparkling wine into champagne glass.

Top with your choice of juice.

Garnish each glass with favorite garnish.

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Audrey, from ALDI Test Kitchen.

