Local woman uses 23 years of a love for dance and determination to grow nonprofit for Type 1 diabetes

Children with type 1 diabetes come together for a dance class at Touched by Type 1.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you are someone or know someone living with Type 1 diabetes, you know the diagnosis means facing many struggles.

Elizabeth Forrest knows it just as well as anyone. Diagnosed at the age of 10, she was determined not to let diabetes impact her life in a negative way. So, she made a couple of big decisions at that time that would impact her -- and others -- for decades to come.

As a middle school student, Forrest did two things: She sought out dance as a way to express herself, and she channeled that passion for dance into starting a community fundraiser for diabetes research.

Fast forward 23 years later and that community fundraiser that Forrest began at the age of 11 -- an annual dance show at the time -- has grown into an impactful and well-respected nonprofit organization known as Touched by Type 1. As a nonprofit, it aims to spread awareness about Type 1 diabetes, but it does so much more.

Supporting youth with Type 1 diabetes

That annual dance show that Forrest began decades ago still takes place every year through the nonprofit. Dancing for Diabetes, as it’s known now, is a premier annual dance performance that aims to bring attention to the stories of millions who are living with Type 1 diabetes.

The dance performance itself is a way for the community to put massive efforts towards a cure, but it’s also a way to support the mission of Touched by Type 1.

“Dancing for Diabetes is our main fundraising event of the year,” said Kelly Simbolick, Touched by Type 1 development manager. “The funds raised go to research and to support our year-round programming.”

The main studio, which also serves as the nonprofit’s office, is a meeting space where, each fall, the Kids and Teens with Diabetes dance program takes place. The program is a series of free dance classes for kids with Type 1 diabetes. These kids can participate in the program both in-person and virtually, from across the country.

“These classes give kids the opportunity to be surrounded by others who know exactly what they are living with, with no explanations needed when it comes to glucose monitors beeping or requiring a break to treat a low glucose level,” Simbolick said. “It makes them feel like ‘everyone else’ for once.”

Simbolick said, throughout the program, there’s also a great deal of mentoring that happens between people who have been living with Type 1 diabetes for many years, as well as those who are more recently diagnosed.

“Our teens are also always eager to help with the kids,” Simbolick said. “Likewise, the Kids and Teens Dance program is a great way for parents to meet others whose days (and long nights) mirror their own,” she said.

At the end of the season, the dancers have a featured performance in the annual Dancing for Diabetes showcase. They perform their routine in front of thousands from throughout the community -- demonstrating and proclaiming that they are stronger than their diagnosis.

Simbolick said it’s an impactful moment for not only the program participants, but for the audience, who gain a better understanding of the reality these kids and teens face.

Performing for a cure

Dancing for Diabetes highlights dancers from across the region, but, more importantly, it’s an opportunity to support these young people who live with the challenges of Type 1 diabetes, as well as elevate the awareness of the disease, raise funds to find a cure and inspire those with diabetes to thrive.

The annual show features award-winning and nationally recognized dancers from across Central Florida who come together to create an unforgettable evening of entertainment and hope.

The energetic and engaging acts are performed by hundreds of talented children and young adults from dance studios and K-12 and collegiate dance programs from across the region.

The event attendance averages about 2,000 spectators. In addition to the live-audience production, Dancing for Diabetes also airs live online, allowing anyone to view the production from around the world. Since streaming began in 2020, Dancing for Diabetes has reached 22 different countries.

This year, the event will be held at Dr. Phillips Center’s Steinmetz Hall on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

[RELATED: Purchase tickets to Dancing for Diabetes here.]

More opportunities to raise awareness

Dancing for Diabetes is a great way for the community to come together and help raise awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, but Touched by Type 1 has several other ways to get involved, too. These ways include, but are not limited to:

Annual Touched by Type 1 Conference

Golfing Fore Diabetes Tournament

Ladies’ Night Out

Kids craft nights

Movie nights

Teen trivia nights

Holiday parties

To learn more about Touched by Type 1, or to donate to the cause, click or tap here. If you’d like to purchase tickets to Dancing for Diabetes, click or tap here.