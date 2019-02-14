Orlando 1-year-old with limb differences meets his hero, Shaquem Griffin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Look out, an Orlando 1-year-old with limb differences is breaking the internet again -- this time while hugging his hero, Seattle Seahawks linebacker and former UCF Knight Shaquem Griffin.

Joseph Tidd stole hearts back in November in a viral video showing the little boy embracing a new friend with the same limb difference at a park in Orlando.

Colleen Tidd, the boy's mother, told us then the family had always dreamed of introducing Joseph to the NFL star born with amniotic band syndrome.

Saturday the family traveled to an event hosted by Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville for a meet and greet with Griffin. News 6 anchor Kirstin O'Connor was there for the special meeting.

Our Orlando fam made their dreams come true! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/vNrxFzy1Mi — Kirstin O'Connor (@KirstinOConnor_) February 11, 2019



As they made their way to the front of the line, it was clear to the crowd Joseph would steal the show.

Miles Tidd, Joseph's father said that for his family Griffin "is really an inspiration because he proves that you can, overcome and you can do it."

At a press conference earlier in the day, Griffin talked about his platform for anyone with limb differences.

"I want to be able to use my platform to inspire others no matter what age it is, no matter how many limbs you have, no matter where you come from," Griffin said. "If I can give that positive light to somebody, you know, they can give that positive light to somebody else."

