10 best prep football seniors in Orlando area

Without further ado, here are the 10 best high school football seniors in the Orlando area this fall, according to their rankings on Rivals.

Demarckus Bowman

Height/Weight: 5-11, 190

Position: Running back

School: Lakeland

Overview: Ranked as the No. 24 player overall in the country by Rivals, Bowman is a powerful back who already has the build of a college player. He has committed to Clemson.

Avantae Williams

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170

Position: Safety

School: DeLand

Overview: Speedy and rangy, Williams is a playmaking force in the defensive backfield. He has committed to Oregon, but Miami still has him as a top priority and is working hard to flip his commitment.

Demorie Tate

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

Position: Cornerback

School: Freedom

Overview: Florida State has had a lot of great defensive backs in its history, and Tate hopes to add his name to that list after committing to the Seminoles before his junior year. He also can make plays as a wideout and running back with his speed.

Leonard Manuel

Height/Weight: 6-5, 200

Position: Wide receiver

School: Vanguard

Overview: Not many wideouts have the height Manuel does, which is why he was so coveted by college coaches. He has committed to Florida and should be one of the state's best this fall.

Gervon Dexter

Height/Weight: 6-6, 275

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Lake Wales

Overview: Versatile enough to rush the passer from the inside as a tackle or from the edge as an end, Dexter is difficult to block with his height and strength. He has committed to Florida.

Arian Smith

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170

Position: Wide receiver

School: Lakeland

Overview: Still undecided on his college future, there's a reason why Alabama, Georgia and others have offered Smith a scholarship. A speedy playmaker with good hands, Smith is also one of the state's top sprinters during track season.

Caziah Holmes

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180

Position: Wide receiver/running back

School: Cocoa

Overview: One of the state's most versatile athlete who makes plays both running the ball and catching passes out of the backfield, Holmes can run the 100-meter dash in less than 11 seconds. He has committed to Penn State.

Jalen Carter

Height/Weight: 6-4, 270

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Apopka

Overview: Had big-time offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Auburn, but he committed to Georgia over all those schools in May. Thick and muscular, Carter is one of the state's strongest players but also has the ability to dunk a basketball.

Stephen Dix

Height/Weight: 6-2, 210

Position: Linebacker

School: Dr. Phillips

Overview: Fast, rangy linebacker who will collect a lot of tackles this year, Dix committed to Florida State in February over offers from Clemson, Florida and Miami.

Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Height/Weight: 6-4, 195

Position: Wide receiver

School: Dunnellon

Overview: A tall target who can make defenders miss in space, Fraziars is committed to Florida. He is ranked as the No. 50 player in the state by Rivals.



