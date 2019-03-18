2019 NCAA March Madness: Play against News 6, download bracket and more

ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you up for the News 6 Bracket Challenge?

The NCAA unveiled the college basketball national championship tournament bracket Sunday, beginning the craze known as March Madness.

With UCF, Florida and Florida State all participating, Bracket Fever is at an all-time high, and News 6 is providing you an opportunity to test your skill (or guessing ability) against our reporters and anchors, including Sports Director Jamie Seh and Ryan Welch.

Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are the four No. 1 seeds for this year’s NCAA tournament.

The No. 2 seeds were Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Atlantic Coast Conference had three No. 1 seeds -- Duke, Virginia and North Carolina -- for the first time, the AP said. It's only the second time a conference has done that. It was last done in 2009 when the Big East had Louisville, Connecticut and Pittsburgh.

Belmont earned its first at-large bid in its history. The Bruins will face Temple in a First Four game in the East region, the AP said. Belmont is making its eighth tournament appearance.

Sixth-seeded Villanova, the champions of the Big East, find themselves in an unfamiliar spot -- they failed to score a top-two seed for the first time since 2013.

"It's going to be a special year, I promise," Villanova coach Jay Wright told hundreds of fans at their on-campus arena.

The Wildcats are trying to become the first team to repeat as national champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

