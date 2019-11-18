Florida, FSU to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Gators will host Seminoles on Nov. 30
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida and Florida State got a primetime slot on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. for their game next week, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.
The Seminoles (6-5) visit the Gators (9-2) Nov. 30 in the annual regular season finale. Florida beat Florida State 41-14 last year to keep the Seminoles out of a bowl, ending a 36-year streak that was the longest in college football.
It’s been another uneven season for FSU, which fired coach Willie Taggart less than two years into his contract.
Interim coach Odell Haggins has led the Seminoles to a 2-0 record since Taggart was fired.
