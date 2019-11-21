75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

75ºF

Sports

Nikola Vucevic to miss four weeks due to ankle injury, report says

Vucevic leads the team in rebounds this year

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: NBA, Magic
Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic, right, looks for a way around Philadelphia 76ers' Kyle O'Quinn during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is set to miss the next four weeks due to an ankle injury, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Arguably, Vucevic has been the best player for the Magic this season.

The 2019 All-Star has been averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds this year.

WKMG Sports Director Jamie Seh said Magic fans should expect more playing time from Khem Birch.

Birch is averaging three points a game this season.

Orlando’s next game is against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 23.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon Jankowski

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email