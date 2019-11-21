Nikola Vucevic to miss four weeks due to ankle injury, report says

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is set to miss the next four weeks due to an ankle injury, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Arguably, Vucevic has been the best player for the Magic this season.

The 2019 All-Star has been averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds this year.

Orlando Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic will miss a minimum of four weeks with right ankle injury, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2019

WKMG Sports Director Jamie Seh said Magic fans should expect more playing time from Khem Birch.

Birch is averaging three points a game this season.

Orlando’s next game is against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 23.