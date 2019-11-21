OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo High School is looking for a new football coach.

The school announced Thursday that it has “amicably” parted ways with Matt Dixon.

“At this time, Oviedo High School will be going in a different direction regarding our football program. We are amicably parting ways with our head coach," Oviedo High School Principal Dr. Trent Daniel said in a message to parents.

Oviedo High will establish a candidate selection committee to hire a new head varsity coach prior to winter break, according to Daniel.

Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said the district superintendent fully supports the school’s decision.

The Lions went 5-5 this season.

No other details have been released.

[LISTEN BELOW: Message from Oviedo High School principal about football program]