Oviedo High School parts ways with head football coach
School working to replace Matt Dixon
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo High School is looking for a new football coach.
The school announced Thursday that it has “amicably” parted ways with Matt Dixon.
“At this time, Oviedo High School will be going in a different direction regarding our football program. We are amicably parting ways with our head coach," Oviedo High School Principal Dr. Trent Daniel said in a message to parents.
Oviedo High will establish a candidate selection committee to hire a new head varsity coach prior to winter break, according to Daniel.
Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said the district superintendent fully supports the school’s decision.
The Lions went 5-5 this season.
No other details have been released.
[LISTEN BELOW: Message from Oviedo High School principal about football program]
