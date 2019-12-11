Bucs vs. Lions: How to watch, stream, listen

DETROIT – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a three-game winning streak and will play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The past three weeks the Bucs have defeated the Atlanta Falcons, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Indianapolis Colts.

In those three games quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for 1,037 yards, seven touchdowns, and five picks.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin has caught 23 passes for 325 yards in the past three wins.

Godwin has 1,212 receiving yards on the season, this ranks second in the NFL.

No. 12 has 81 catches this year, this ranks fifth in the league.

He has reached the endzone nine times this year, this ranks second in the league.

The Lions have lost the last six games the team has played in.

David Blough is starting at quarterback for Detroit.

The rookie out of Purdue has thrown for 485 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions this year.

Kenny Golladay is Detroit’s best player on offense.

The former Northern Illinois receiver leads the NFL in touchdowns with 10.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 16? Houston Texans

Who do the Lions play in Week 16? Denver Broncos