Mitchell scores 30 in Utah’s win against Orlando

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz defeated the Orlando Magic 109-102 Tuesday night.

The Jazz are now 16-11 and the Magic are 12-15. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points for the Jazz.

He was 13-23 from the field, he also had four assists on the night.

Bojan Bogdanovic also had 30 points on the night.

He was 6-11 from beyond the arc. The Magic as a team were 7-35 beyond the arc.

D.J. Augustin led the Magic in points with 22. He was 8-10 from the field. Nikola Vucevic scored 12 points with 11 rebounds in the 109-102 loss.

The Magic will play against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.