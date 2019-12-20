Buccaneers vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a Saturday game for the first time this season.

The Bucs will play at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

Tampa Bay will be without the team’s two best receivers.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will not play in the game.

Evans and Godwin both have 1,000+ receiving yards this year.

Tight end O.J. Howard leads the team in receiving yards after Evans and Godwin. Howard has 31 catches for 413 yards and a touchdown this year.

Breshad Perriman is the team’s top wide receiver at the moment. Perriman has 24 catches, 409 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

The Texans are currently in first place of the AFC South.

With a 7-7 record, the Bucs can’t make the playoffs.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are the best players on offense for Houston.

Watson has thrown for 3,668 yards on the year. He also has 26 passing touchdowns, Watson leads the Texans in rushing touchdowns with seven. Hopkins has 1,142 receiving yards on the year.

What channel is the game on? NFL Network

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Houston is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 17? Atlanta Falcons

Who do the Texans play in Week 17? Tennessee Titans