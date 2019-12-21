Dolphins vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Both teams are in fourth place in their divisions.

The Bengals are 1-13 and the Dolphins are 3-11.

Miami lost to the New York Giants 36-20 last week.

Cincinnati lost 34-13 to the New England Patriots this past Sunday.

Unless the Bengals win the next two games, Cincinnati will have the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is the projected first overall pick.

Joe Mixon has been the best player on offense for the Bengals this year.

Mixon has rushed for 925 rushing yards this year with three touchdowns.

The past two weeks he has rushed for 100 yards.

No. 28 has 250 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

DeVante Parker continues to be the best player on offense for the Dolphins.

Parker has 954 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Las Vegas oddsmakers have listed the game as a pick’em

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 46.5.

Who does Cincinnati play next week? Cleveland Browns

Who does Miami play next week? New England Patriots