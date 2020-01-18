Orlando City SC announces preseason schedule ahead of 2020 MLS season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer season.

Team officials said the Lions, led by head coach Oscar Pareja, will begin preseason training at the Orlando City SC Training Ground in Kissimmee on Monday.

Preseason also features a nine-day trip to Cancun, Mexico, for training and matches, along with two open-door preseason games that fans can attend, according to the team.

Season ticket members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to Orlando City’s two open preseason matches at Exploria Stadium by clicking here. The team said the general public can purchase tickets for $10, and that tickets for both matches are on sale. Links to purchase tickets can be found in the preseason schedule, which is listed below:

Monday, Jan. 20: First Training of 2020. Orlando City SC Training Ground; 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 25: Stetson University. Orlando City SC Training Ground; Closed-door

Monday, Jan. 27: Depart for Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 1: Columbus Crew. Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya; 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Inter Playa. Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya; 9 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Return from Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 8: Montreal Impact. Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m. -- General public tickets Montreal Impact. Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m. -- STM tickets

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Tampa Bay Rowdies. Exploria Stadium; Closed-door

Saturday, Feb. 15: D.C. United. University of South Florida

Tuesday, Feb. 18: KR Reykjavík. Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m. -- General public tickets KR Reykjavík. Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m. -- STM tickets

Friday, Feb. 21: San Antonio FC. Exploria Stadium; Closed-door

Orlando City begins its sixth MLS campaign at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium, according to the team.