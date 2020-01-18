Orlando City SC announces preseason schedule ahead of 2020 MLS season
Team begins its 6th MLS campaign Feb. 29
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer season.
Team officials said the Lions, led by head coach Oscar Pareja, will begin preseason training at the Orlando City SC Training Ground in Kissimmee on Monday.
Preseason also features a nine-day trip to Cancun, Mexico, for training and matches, along with two open-door preseason games that fans can attend, according to the team.
Season ticket members can receive up to four complimentary tickets to Orlando City’s two open preseason matches at Exploria Stadium by clicking here. The team said the general public can purchase tickets for $10, and that tickets for both matches are on sale. Links to purchase tickets can be found in the preseason schedule, which is listed below:
- Monday, Jan. 20: First Training of 2020. Orlando City SC Training Ground; 9 a.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 25: Stetson University. Orlando City SC Training Ground; Closed-door
- Monday, Jan. 27: Depart for Mexico
- Saturday, Feb. 1: Columbus Crew. Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya; 11 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Inter Playa. Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya; 9 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, Feb. 4: Return from Mexico
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Montreal Impact. Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m. -- STM tickets | General public tickets
- Wednesday, Feb. 12: Tampa Bay Rowdies. Exploria Stadium; Closed-door
- Saturday, Feb. 15: D.C. United. University of South Florida
- Tuesday, Feb. 18: KR Reykjavík. Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m. -- STM tickets | General public tickets
- Friday, Feb. 21: San Antonio FC. Exploria Stadium; Closed-door
Orlando City begins its sixth MLS campaign at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium, according to the team.
