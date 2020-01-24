Super Bowl Sunday to be named Raheem Mostert Day in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Super Bowl Sunday will be named Raheem Mostert Day in New Smyrna Beach, according to a proclamation from Mayor Russ Owen.

The running back for the San Francisco 49ers ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers’ win against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

Mostert played high school football at New Smyrna Beach High School.

The running back would go on to play college football at Purdue University.

“He has shown great strength and perseverance on his journey to becoming a professional football player. He focused on his dream and refused to allow setbacks to discourage him. He kept a list of the dates he was cut by NFL teams throughout the years and because of his belief in himself, he now adds an important date of Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, as a day he joins the few elite athletes to have a chance to participate in an NFL Super Bowl,” Mayor Owen said in a statement.

The 49ers will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Mayor Owens will read the proclamation at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the City Hall Commission Chambers.

New Smyrna Beach High School Assistant Principal of Athletics Tim Merrick and Athletic Director Gerald Fuller will receive the proclamation.