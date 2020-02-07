Stingrays defeat Solar Bears 3-0
Solar Bears are now 21-19-5-1 on the season
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears (21-19-5-1) peppered South Carolina Stingrays (33-9-3-1) goaltender Logan Thompson with 34 shots on goal, but the rookie netminder turned aside all attempts to earn his third shutout of the season and deal Orlando a 4-0 loss on Thursday night the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.
The game remained tied at 0-0 through two periods of play, but South Carolina capitalized on a second-period power play that carried over into the third, as Branden Troock one-timed a shot past Clint Windsor 27 seconds into the third frame.
Orlando’s best chance in the game came during a 5-on-3 man-advantage several minutes later, but the Stingrays were able to kill off both penalties.
A Neal Goff goal at 15:17 during a 4-on-4 sequence touched off a series of three goals in a span of a minute and 18 seconds, as Max Novak scored again during the 4-on-4 at 15:28 and Jaynen Rissling sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 16:35.
Clint Windsor took the loss for Orlando with 24 saves on 27 shots against; Thompson picked up the win for South Carolina going 34-for-34.
THREE STARS:
Neal Goff – SC
Branden Troock – SC
Logan Thompson – SC
OTHER NOTABLES:
Orlando is 1-1-0-0 in games this season after being shut out
Cody Donaghey led Orlando with five shots on goal
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears battle the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
