Stingrays defeat Solar Bears 3-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears (21-19-5-1) peppered South Carolina Stingrays (33-9-3-1) goaltender Logan Thompson with 34 shots on goal, but the rookie netminder turned aside all attempts to earn his third shutout of the season and deal Orlando a 4-0 loss on Thursday night the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

The game remained tied at 0-0 through two periods of play, but South Carolina capitalized on a second-period power play that carried over into the third, as Branden Troock one-timed a shot past Clint Windsor 27 seconds into the third frame.

Orlando’s best chance in the game came during a 5-on-3 man-advantage several minutes later, but the Stingrays were able to kill off both penalties.

A Neal Goff goal at 15:17 during a 4-on-4 sequence touched off a series of three goals in a span of a minute and 18 seconds, as Max Novak scored again during the 4-on-4 at 15:28 and Jaynen Rissling sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 16:35.

Clint Windsor took the loss for Orlando with 24 saves on 27 shots against; Thompson picked up the win for South Carolina going 34-for-34.

THREE STARS:

Neal Goff – SC

Branden Troock – SC

Logan Thompson – SC

OTHER NOTABLES:

Orlando is 1-1-0-0 in games this season after being shut out

Cody Donaghey led Orlando with five shots on goal

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears battle the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.