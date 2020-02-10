Everything you need to know about the Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fla. – The Great American Race is almost here and tickets are still available for the 62nd annual Daytona 500.

The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Who is the favorite to win the race this year?

Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and defending champion Denny Hamlin are the favorites to win the 2020 Daytona 500, with odds set at 10-1, according to VegasInsider.com. If you are not familiar with sports odds, 10-1 means if you bet $100 and your pick wins the race, you take home $1,000.

Kurt Busch is listed at 18-1 odds, Jimmie Johnson is listed at 30-1 odds and the field has been set at 18-1.

Maps

The Daytona 500 website posted several maps of the area to help fans with the race day experience.

The website features the following maps:

Facility map

Rolex 24 map

Rolex 24 Transportation map

Parking map

Fanzone map

Concourse map

Seat section map.

What can I bring to the race?

Before entering the venue, security will inspect items fans bring into the race.

Daytona 500 officials said they are not responsible for any lost or damaged item a fan brings.

Coolers can be no larger than 14x14x14 inches and bags can be no longer than 17 inches.

Fans are allowed to bring cameras, iPads and laptops.

Seat cushions are also allowed.

If it starts to rain, hopefully, fans brought a rain jacket. Umbrellas are not allowed into the venue.

Beach balls and frisbees are also not allowed.

Camping

Several of the RV sites are already sold out for the race.

Fans can also drive their car and camp in a tent at the Geico Campgrounds. Two-day, three-day and six-day plans are available. The camping package includes infield wristbands and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Wi-Fi is free at some of the camping areas.

Free Parking

Trying to not spend extra cash after buying tickets to the big race?

Free Parking is available in Lot 3.

The lot is across the Daytona International Speedway at One Daytona.

Fan Zone

Want to cement your place in NASCAR history? Fans can sign the start/finish line before the race at the University of Northwestern Ohio Fanzone.

The Fanzone also will let fans see the cars of their favorite drivers before the start of the race.

Drivers will high-five the big crowd during the driver introductions.

Autograph sessions will also be available at the Fanzone.

