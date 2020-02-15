Solar Bears beat the Admirals 4-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Norfolk Admirals 4-0 at the Amway Center on Friday.

The Solar Bears scored in every period.

Orlando’s Alexander Kuqali scored a goal about nine minutes into the game and the team never looked back.

Johno May, Zane Schartz and Dylan Fitze also scored goals in the game.

Norfolk was 0-4 on power-play attempts.

Zachary Fucale had 34 saves in the shutout win.

The Solar Bears will play against the Admirals on Saturday.

The game will start at 7 p.m.