Solar Bears beat the Admirals 4-0
Orlando scored in every period
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Norfolk Admirals 4-0 at the Amway Center on Friday.
The Solar Bears scored in every period.
Orlando’s Alexander Kuqali scored a goal about nine minutes into the game and the team never looked back.
Johno May, Zane Schartz and Dylan Fitze also scored goals in the game.
Norfolk was 0-4 on power-play attempts.
Zachary Fucale had 34 saves in the shutout win.
The Solar Bears will play against the Admirals on Saturday.
The game will start at 7 p.m.
