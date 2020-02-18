Ryan Newman rushed to hospital after crash at end of Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ryan Newman was rushed to a local hospital after a crash at the end of the Daytona 500.

Newman’s condition is not known at this time.

“Everyone here in Daytona & beyond, please say a prayer for Ryan Newman. Just want his family to hear good news asap. To all the Newman family, friends and fans, all of us at Volusia (County Sheriff’s Office) are pulling for a full & fast recovery. Some things are even bigger than the Daytona 500,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted on Twitter.

Everyone here in Daytona & beyond, please say a prayer for @RyanJNewman. Just want his family to hear good news asap. To all the Newman family, friends and fans, all of us @VolusiaSheriff are pulling for a full & fast recovery. Some things are even bigger than the #Daytona500 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 18, 2020

“We ask that out of respect for privacy that you please do not speculate on Ryan Newman’s condition until an official statement has been issued by Nascar, Ford or Roush Fenway Racing,” Roush Yates Engines posted on Twitter.