5 things to know about Orlando City SC this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Soccer is back in action this weekend.

The team will host Real Salt Lake at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City finished the 2019 season with a 9-10-15 record.

Before the first the game, here are five things fans should know about the team this year:

New coach

Oscar Pareja will be coaching Orlando City this season.

Last year, Pareja was coaching Club Tijuana in Liga MX.

City took the 2-1 victory in their final preseason match.



See what Oscar Pareja and Chris Mueller had to say with the opener just 7 days away. pic.twitter.com/140UsJIcCe — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 22, 2020

He has coached two other teams in the MLS, Pareja coached the Colorado Rapids from 2012-2014 and FC Dallas from 2014-2018.

In the 2016 season, Dallas had the most wins in the regular season.

New goalie

Pedro Gallese is the projected starting goalie for Orlando City this year.

Gallese made 62 appearances for the Peruvian National Team.

He was the starting goalie for Peru in three games in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Orlando’s newest goalie played for Alianza Lima in 2019.

The Wall

Fans will continue to pack the seats at “The Wall.”

Supporter Clubs come together to organize different cheers, songs, and chants throughout the game.

The Wall section is sold out for the home game on Feb. 29.

🎶There's a party on Church Street, Hit me if you tryna go🎶



The Wall is officially sold out and will be bumping on Feb. 29th. #VamosOrlando — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 21, 2020

Dom Dwyer

Dom Dwyer will not play in the first game of the year.

It is not clear when Dwyer will return to the pitch.

Dwyer has scored 24 goals for Orlando City the past three years.

Julia Poe with Pro Soccer USA said he suffered a lower-body injury in the preseason.

His best season was in 2014 when he played for Sporting Kansas City.

He scored 22 goals for KC in that year. Dwyer played college ball at the University of South Florida.

No. 14 has also scored two goals with the U.S. National Team.

Day by Day ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aBmsn8U4dV — Dom Dwyer (@Ddwyer14) February 27, 2020

Nani

Orlando City’s best player won four championships in the Premier League.

Nani played with Manchester United for eight years.

He also has scored 24 goals for the Portugal National Team.

No. 17 scored 12 goals with Orlando last year.

He will not play in the first two games of the year due to a suspension for his behavior toward an official in 2019.