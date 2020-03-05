Tickets for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa are still available
Show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on April 5
The main show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.
If you want to be right by the action, seats in the first seven rows are still available.
If floor tickets are too expensive, fans can purchase upper-level tickets for $100.
This is the price before fees are applied.
Here’s a list of matches for the 2020 version of WrestleMania:
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship
- Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship
- John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
