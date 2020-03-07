Atlanta Gladiators defeat Solar Bears 3-2

ATLANTA, Georgia – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2 at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday.

Orlando scored first in the game.

Tayler Thompson drove one into the back of the net to get Orlando on the board.

The Gladiators would score three goals in the second period.

The Solar Bears would make it a one-goal game with six minutes left, but they could never get the game-tying goal.

The Gladiators put up 39 shots on Friday, the Solar Bears put up 33.

Orlando was 0-5 on the power play.

Atlanta was 0-4 on the power play.