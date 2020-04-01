News 6 salutes Central Florida senior athletes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many athletes represented their schools and communities on the softball diamond or the baseball field or the track for years.

They didn’t expect their final seasons to be put on hold.

However, this is what every high school senior springtime athlete in Central Florida is dealing with right now.

Despite all their accomplishments and dedication, they might not get to experience a Senior Night, so News 6 wanted to pay a small tribute to these senior athletes.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout the month of April, News 6 Sports will feature a high school senior with a new segment called “Senior Salute.” Check it out at News 6 at 6 & 11 and on ClickOrlando.com and celebrate our Central Florida seniors with us!