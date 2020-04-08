Senior Salute: Hagerty’s Grace Germer

OVIEDO, Fla. – No one can take away the accomplishments of area high school senior athletes.

News 6 is recognizing Central Florida’s springtime athletes from the Class of 2020, those who’ve had their final seasons put on hold but have represented their schools for years.

The latest “Senior Salute” goes out to Hagerty Softball’s Grace Germer.

She’s an outfielder and has been playing the game since she was 7-years-old and was batting an impressive .438 with 3 home runs when the season was stopped.

However, Grace isn't big on individual statistics. She's known for hustle and grit. As Hagerty's leadoff hitter, Grace is all about getting on base any way she can whether it's a slap-single, a walk, or being hit by a pitch. She'll do whatever it takes to help set up her teammates.

Germer is one of six seniors on the Huskies’ softball team. Her teammates are friends she loves dearly who also helped Hagerty win a state title two years ago. Grace will continue to play softball at Seminole State when she graduates from Hagerty.