Miami Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa with No. 5 pick

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Most college football fans remember Tagovailoa’s National Championship victory against Georgia a couple of seasons ago.

Two years ago, Tua Tagovailoa became an Alabama legend after this walk-off TD pass to win the national championship 👏 pic.twitter.com/MjOM2qr0Xq — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2020

In 32 games at Alabama, he threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 picks.

Tagovailoa missed the second half of the 2019 season at Alabama with a hip injury.

This is one of the reasons he fell to the No. 5 pick.

Miami was 5-11 last season.