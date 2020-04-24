Miami Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa with No. 5 pick
Tagovailoa missed the second half of the 2019 season at Alabama with a hip injury
MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
Most college football fans remember Tagovailoa’s National Championship victory against Georgia a couple of seasons ago.
Two years ago, Tua Tagovailoa became an Alabama legend after this walk-off TD pass to win the national championship 👏 pic.twitter.com/MjOM2qr0Xq— ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2020
In 32 games at Alabama, he threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 picks.
Tagovailoa missed the second half of the 2019 season at Alabama with a hip injury.
This is one of the reasons he fell to the No. 5 pick.
Miami was 5-11 last season.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.