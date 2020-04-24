84ºF

Miami Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa with No. 5 pick

Tagovailoa missed the second half of the 2019 season at Alabama with a hip injury

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays in an NCAA football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Most college football fans remember Tagovailoa’s National Championship victory against Georgia a couple of seasons ago.

In 32 games at Alabama, he threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 picks.

Tagovailoa missed the second half of the 2019 season at Alabama with a hip injury.

This is one of the reasons he fell to the No. 5 pick.

Miami was 5-11 last season.

