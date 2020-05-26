Senior Salute: Christian Arroyo

ORLANDO, Fla. – This edition of Senior Salute goes out to Christian Arroyo of the Faith Christian Academy baseball team.

He’s been a versatile player since making varsity as an 8th-grader.

He’s a pitcher, outfielder, and first baseman.

Christian was batting over .500 when the season was stopped.

On the mound, he had an ERA of zero!

He didn’t allow a run this spring.

Arroyo’s also an ace in the classroom, exactly what college looks for in a student-athlete.

Christian will play for Webber International University next. A charismatic young man and lifelong Yankees fan, Christian’s goal is to go to the pros.