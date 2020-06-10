Bubba Wallace unveils Black Lives Matter car for Wednesday’s race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has unveiled a new paint job for his race car.

His number 43 car is now adorned with the #BlackLivesMatter across the side.

On the hood, there are two hands clasped together, one black and one white, and written underneath is compassion, love, and understanding.

Wallace says he hopes the new look can bring more awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The car will be used in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday in Virginia.