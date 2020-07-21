FHSAA will keep current fall sports schedule for now

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association will keep the current fall sports schedule for now.

An emergency meeting was held on Monday night to see how fall sports could move forward.

The meeting lasted five hours.

Practices are set to begin on July 27.

Another meeting will be held later this week.

News 6 Sports Anchor Ryan Welch said there was talk of possibility extending the end of the fall season.

More than 4,000 people tuned into the emergency meeting online on Monday.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.