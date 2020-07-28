6 Orlando players score in double figures as Magic beat Denver in scrimmage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Six Orlando Magic players scored in double figures as the team beat the Denver Nuggets 114-10 in a scrimmage on Monday.

Gary Clark had the most points in the game, he finished the scrimmage with 17. Clark hit four three-point shots in the third quarter.

The Magic shot 48 percent from beyond the arc.

Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and seven rebounds in the game.

Jamal Murray finished the game with 23 points for Denver.

The Magic will begin restart play on Friday, Orlando will play against the Brooklyn Nets.

Denver will play against the Miami Heat on Saturday.