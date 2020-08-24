Bucks beat Magic in Game 4, lead series 3-1

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Milwaukee Bucks made it three wins in a row as the team beat the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks lead the series 3-1.

Milwaukee was only by up three points after three quarters in Game 4 and two minutes into the fourth quarter Milwaukee had a double-digit lead.

Four minutes into the quarter the Bucks were up by 19 points.

In those four minutes, Milwaukee scored 18 points and 11 points were from guard Khris Middleton.

Middleton finished the game with 21 points.

Orlando responded with a 17-9 run in the next five minutes.

The Bucks ended the run after an offensive rebound and a 10-foot shot from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee was able to hold on to a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with the 31 points. Nikola Vucevic finished the game with 31 points for the Magic.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the series: