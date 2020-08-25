Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece

England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

THESSALONIKI – Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is due to go on trial in Greece on Tuesday on assault charges following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not expected to be present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

They will be tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court.

