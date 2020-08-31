78ºF

Sports

Here’s the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2020-21

WKMG-TV releases schedule of games to air in Orlando area

The sun rises over Raymond James Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
*All times Eastern and are subject to change.

**Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game.

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

Las Vegas Raiders at New England -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

Jacksonville at Cincinnati -- 1 p.m.

New England at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

Miami at Denver -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

L.A. Chargers at Miami -- 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New England -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Miami at Arizona -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

N.Y. Jets at Miami -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

Houston at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

Cleveland at Jacksonville-- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 13

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Jacksonville at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

Tennessee at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

Jacksonville at Baltimore-- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 16

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

Cincinnati at Houston -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

