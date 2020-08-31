Here’s the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2020-21

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

*All times Eastern and are subject to change.

**Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game.

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

Las Vegas Raiders at New England -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

Jacksonville at Cincinnati -- 1 p.m.

New England at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

Miami at Denver -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

L.A. Chargers at Miami -- 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New England -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Miami at Arizona -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

N.Y. Jets at Miami -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

Houston at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

Cleveland at Jacksonville-- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 13

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Jacksonville at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

Tennessee at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

Jacksonville at Baltimore-- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 16

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

Cincinnati at Houston -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

*All times Eastern and are subject to change