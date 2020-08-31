Here’s the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2020-21

*All times Eastern and are subject to change.
**Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game.
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
Las Vegas Raiders at New England -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
Jacksonville at Cincinnati -- 1 p.m.
New England at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 5
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 6
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Miami at Denver -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 7
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
L.A. Chargers at Miami -- 1 p.m.
San Francisco at New England -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 8
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
Miami at Arizona -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 10
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
N.Y. Jets at Miami -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 11
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 12
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
Houston at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
Cleveland at Jacksonville-- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 13
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
Jacksonville at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Tennessee at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 15
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
Jacksonville at Baltimore-- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 16
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Cincinnati at Houston -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.
