Miami vs. UAB: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will begin the 2020 college football season against UAB on Thursday.

UAB is 1-0 on the season after the Blazers defeated Central Arkansas 45-35 on Sept. 3.

The Hurricanes were 6-7 last year and this will be the second season for head coach Manny Diaz.

This is the first time UAB will play against Miami.

UAB has never defeated a team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is 14-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 54.5