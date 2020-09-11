88ºF

Sports

Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch, stream, listen

Tom Brady will make his first start with Bucs

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Buccaneers, NFL, football
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks could limit their playbooks early in the season because they missed valuable practice time in the offseason due to the coronavirus shutdown. Even Tom Brady has found it challenging to learn a new system. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Teams with new coaches or new quarterbacks could limit their playbooks early in the season because they missed valuable practice time in the offseason due to the coronavirus shutdown. Even Tom Brady has found it challenging to learn a new system. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tom Brady will make his first start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team starts the season against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs also added Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski in the offseason.

Tampa Bay also has plenty of depth at running back with Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, and Leonard Fournette.

The Bucs offense also features two of the best receivers in the game with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans is doubtful for the game.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Which team is favored to win the game? New Orleans is 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 48

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: