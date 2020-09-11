Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tom Brady will make his first start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team starts the season against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs also added Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski in the offseason.

Tampa Bay also has plenty of depth at running back with Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, and Leonard Fournette.

The Bucs offense also features two of the best receivers in the game with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans is doubtful for the game.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Which team is favored to win the game? New Orleans is 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 48