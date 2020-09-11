Miami posts 337 rushing yards in 31-14 win against UAB

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes defeated the UAB Blazers 31-14 in the first game of the season.

Miami posted 337 rushing yards in the game.

Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 134 yards

D’Eriq King rushed for 83 yards

Jaylan Knighton rushed for 59 yards

Donald Chaney Jr. rushed for 52 yards

Robert Burns rushed for 12 yards

N’Kosi Perry rushed for -3 yards.

Harris also had two rushing touchdowns on the night.

UAB as a team only had 285 offensive yards.

Miami’s next game is against Louisville, the game is scheduled for Sept. 19.

UAB’s next game is against South Alabama.