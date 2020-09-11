Miami posts 337 rushing yards in 31-14 win against UAB

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes defeated the UAB Blazers 31-14 in the first game of the season.
Miami posted 337 rushing yards in the game.
- Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 134 yards
- D’Eriq King rushed for 83 yards
- Jaylan Knighton rushed for 59 yards
- Donald Chaney Jr. rushed for 52 yards
- Robert Burns rushed for 12 yards
- N’Kosi Perry rushed for -3 yards.
Harris also had two rushing touchdowns on the night.
UAB as a team only had 285 offensive yards.
Miami’s next game is against Louisville, the game is scheduled for Sept. 19.
UAB’s next game is against South Alabama.