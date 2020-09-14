Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in the first game of the year.

Gardner Minshew played a terrific game in the season opener.

Minshew was 19/20 for 173 passing yards and he also threw three touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tennessee is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 43