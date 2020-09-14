Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in the first game of the year.
Gardner Minshew played a terrific game in the season opener.
Minshew was 19/20 for 173 passing yards and he also threw three touchdowns.
What channel is the game on? WKMG
How can you listen to the game? 660 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Tennessee is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 43