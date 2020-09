(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Orlando City defeated Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday.

Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel scored the two goals for Orlando City.

Kansas City had 16 shots on the night and Orlando City put 8 shots on goal.

Orlando City had possession of the ball for 44 percent of the game.

Kansas City committed 18 fouls in the game and Orlando City committed 16 fouls.

The Lions have not lost in the team’s last seven games.

Orlando City’s next game is against Dallas, the game will be played on Sunday.