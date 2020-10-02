The Latest: Polish teen Swiatek, Svitolina reach 4th round

Poland's Iga Swiatek clenches her fist after scoring a point against Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round of the French Open for the second consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard.

The 19-year-old Swiatek has lost only 13 games so far at Roland Garros and not dropped a set. She opened her campaign with a first-round upset of 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek hit 30 winners and converted six of her 13 break points against the 168th-ranked Bouchard.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek lost to 2018 champion Simona Halep in the fourth round last year in her Roland Garros debut. She also made the fourth round at this year's Australian Open.

Swiatek is the daughter of a former Olympic rower. Tomasz Swiatek rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced. The two-time French Open quarterfinalist defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.

